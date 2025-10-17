Doncaster Chamber wins outstanding contribution award for airport re-opening campaign

Doncaster Chamber of Commerce has been recognised at the prestigious British Chambers of Commerce Awards, receiving the Outstanding Achievement Award for its leadership in the campaign to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The judges commended Doncaster Chamber’s collaborative and strategic approach, describing it as a “powerful example of place-based leadership” that will have a major and lasting impact on the regional economy.

The award, presented in London, celebrates the Chamber’s pivotal role in bringing together businesses, partners and politicians to secure the future of DSA — a project that has strengthened relationships across South Yorkshire and showcased Doncaster’s resilience, ambition, and unity, a spokesperson said.

Reflecting on the win, Dan Fell MBE, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber, said: “I’m delighted to share that the BCC awarded us the Outstanding Achievement Award for our work lobbying for the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"While we didn’t secure the Chamber of the Year award, it seems the judges were so impressed with our work that they created an additional category just for us!

"It was an honour to collect the award alongside colleagues and our Vice President Jill Wood, and it was clear there was a lot of respect in the room for what our Chamber is achieving.

"While not everyone in our team has been directly involved in the campaign, it wouldn’t have been possible without everyone delivering day in, day out for our members.

"I hope everyone takes great pride in this national recognition — I’m proud of you all.”

The Outstanding Achievement Award was one of three top honours announced by the BCC this year, alongside Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, which was named UK Chamber of the Year, and the British Chamber of Commerce in Korea, which received the International Chamber of the Year Award.

Organised annually by the British Chambers of Commerce, these Chamber Awards recognise the exceptional work that Chambers undertake across the UK and internationally to support businesses, drive growth, and strengthen local economies.

Doncaster Chamber will host its own annual awards — one of the largest in the country, attended by over 900 guests — on 11 December at Doncaster Racecourse.

Tickets are still available for businesses and community supporters wishing to celebrate local achievements.