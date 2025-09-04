Doncaster Chamber reveals 2025 finalists for region’s premier business awards
Organised by Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, the awards are proudly supported by headline sponsors TwentyFour IT Services and category sponsors including Polypipe Building Products, Hesley Group, RSJ Print, Seven Studios, DN Colleges Group, Peel Land, King Asia
Foods, CFP Group, Keepmoat, Yorkshire Wildlife Park, and Enviro Electronics. Through their partnership, our sponsors actively support and strengthen Doncaster’s business community, helping local enterprises grow, innovate, and thrive.
Meet Your 2025 Finalists
Apprentice of the Year (Sponsored byPolypipeBuilding Products)
Josh Wood – Go Green
Nicola McKinley – DN Colleges Group
Callum Sables – Doncaster Racecourse & Exhibition Centre
Michael Fearn – Kingswood Allotts Ltd
Ava Laverick – St Leger Homes of Doncaster Ltd
Lilly Beaumont – Venatu Recruitment Group
Business Person of the Year (Sponsored by Hesley Group)
Mark Taylor – Automated Analytics
Rebecca Thompson – Dolphin ICT Ltd
Essjay Hartshorn – Essjay
Jason Mace – Gala Technology
Luke Beardall – CIOB Academy
James Chambers – Plant-Fit Group Ltd
Campaign of the Year (Sponsored by RSJ Print)
Active Fusion
Doncaster Racecourse & Exhibition Centre
Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust
The Sleep Charity
TwentyFour IT Services
Venatu Recruitment Group
Charity of the Year
Active Fusion
Autism Plus
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice
Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough
South Yorkshire Community Foundation
YWCA Yorkshire
Customer Service of the Year (Sponsored by Seven Studios)
BS Teasdale & Son Ltd
Connectus Business Solutions Ltd
Highfield Coffee Social
Holistic IT
Keepmoat Ltd
Ninehundred Communications Group Ltd
Employer of the Year (Sponsored by DN Colleges Group)
Connectus Business Solutions Ltd
Hesley Group
Home Instead Doncaster
Polypipe Building Products
Project 6
TwentyFour IT Services
Green Business of the Year
Enviro Electronics
Empress Ballroom
Ellgia Ltd
Green Circle Solutions
Highland Carbon Ltd
Innovation of the Year (Sponsored by Peel Land)
Automated Analytics
DN Colleges Group
Essjay
Gala Technology
Holistic IT
Polypipe Building Products
Large Business of the Year (Sponsored by TwentyFour IT Services)
2Excel Aviation Ltd
Hesley Group
Keepmoat Ltd
Polypipe Building Products
Local Impact of the Year (Sponsored by Yorkshire Wildlife Park)
2Excel Aviation Ltd
Ambispace Ltd
Crown Bawtry Collection
Enviro Electronics
Example Marketing
Keepmoat Ltd
Medium Business of the Year (Sponsored by King Asia Foods)
Clarks Vehicle Conversions Ltd
Don Valley Engineering
Flourish Enterprises
Home Instead Doncaster
Skill Step Group Ltd
TwentyFour IT Services
Micro Business of the Year
Doncaster Foot Clinic
Fresh Prints
Heritage Garden Studios Ltd
Next Step HR Ltd
Rhubarb Flower Studio
Southwell-Kelly Recruitment Services Ltd
New Business of the Year (Sponsored by CFP Group)
Empress Ballroom
Jiggle Staffing
KB Education Ltd
Rhubarb Flower Studio
Southwell-Kelly Recruitment Services Ltd
Treo Recruitment Ltd
Partnership of the Year (Sponsored by Keepmoat)
Club Doncaster & DonnyFest
Ellgia Ltd & Enfinium
Gala Technology
St Leger Homes of Doncaster
The Sleep Charity
Treo Recruitment Ltd
Self-Employed Business Person of the Year
Coach Craig Parkinson
Essjay
Million Goals
Mind Matters
Today Publications
Small Business of the Year (Sponsored by Enviro Electronics)
Automated Analytics
Connectus Business Solutions Ltd
Highfield Coffee Social
Peak Mechanical Ltd
S2S Group
Toppings Pies
Jade Dyer, Chief Operating Officer at Doncaster Chamber of Commerce reflects on the announcement: “This year’s entries have been nothing short of inspiring, showcasing the resilience, creativity, and determination that make Doncaster’s business community so
special. Every finalist has achieved something remarkable, and we are proud to shine a spotlight on their success through these awards.”
Finalists will now progress to the second stage of judging, taking part in interviews and presentations to help determine the winners and runners-up. The results will be announced at the black-tie ceremony on Thursday, 11 December 2025, at Doncaster Racecourse
- a night designed to celebrate, connect, and inspire the region’s business community.
With live entertainment, networking opportunities, and formal recognition of excellence, the evening highlights the innovation and achievements that help Doncaster’s businesses thrive.
To find out more about the Doncaster Business Awards, including ticket purchases and sponsorship, click here.