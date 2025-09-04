Doncaster Chamber reveals 2025 finalists for region’s premier business awards.

The finalists for the Doncaster Business Awards 2025 were officially unveiled this morning live on Doncaster Radio’s Breakfast Show with Bruce Edwards, following a significant number of entries, highlighting the talent and ambition within Doncaster’s business community.

Organised by Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, the awards are proudly supported by headline sponsors TwentyFour IT Services and category sponsors including Polypipe Building Products, Hesley Group, RSJ Print, Seven Studios, DN Colleges Group, Peel Land, King Asia

Foods, CFP Group, Keepmoat, Yorkshire Wildlife Park, and Enviro Electronics. Through their partnership, our sponsors actively support and strengthen Doncaster’s business community, helping local enterprises grow, innovate, and thrive.

Meet Your 2025 Finalists

Apprentice of the Year (Sponsored byPolypipeBuilding Products)

Josh Wood – Go Green

Nicola McKinley – DN Colleges Group

Callum Sables – Doncaster Racecourse & Exhibition Centre

Michael Fearn – Kingswood Allotts Ltd

Ava Laverick – St Leger Homes of Doncaster Ltd

Lilly Beaumont – Venatu Recruitment Group

Business Person of the Year (Sponsored by Hesley Group)

Mark Taylor – Automated Analytics

Rebecca Thompson – Dolphin ICT Ltd

Essjay Hartshorn – Essjay

Jason Mace – Gala Technology

Luke Beardall – CIOB Academy

James Chambers – Plant-Fit Group Ltd

Campaign of the Year (Sponsored by RSJ Print)

Active Fusion

Doncaster Racecourse & Exhibition Centre

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust

The Sleep Charity

TwentyFour IT Services

Venatu Recruitment Group

Charity of the Year

Active Fusion

Autism Plus

Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough

South Yorkshire Community Foundation

YWCA Yorkshire

Customer Service of the Year (Sponsored by Seven Studios)

BS Teasdale & Son Ltd

Connectus Business Solutions Ltd

Highfield Coffee Social

Holistic IT

Keepmoat Ltd

Ninehundred Communications Group Ltd

Employer of the Year (Sponsored by DN Colleges Group)

Connectus Business Solutions Ltd

Hesley Group

Home Instead Doncaster

Polypipe Building Products

Project 6

TwentyFour IT Services

Green Business of the Year

Enviro Electronics

Empress Ballroom

Ellgia Ltd

Green Circle Solutions

Highland Carbon Ltd

Innovation of the Year (Sponsored by Peel Land)

Automated Analytics

DN Colleges Group

Essjay

Gala Technology

Holistic IT

Polypipe Building Products

Large Business of the Year (Sponsored by TwentyFour IT Services)

2Excel Aviation Ltd

Hesley Group

Keepmoat Ltd

Polypipe Building Products

Local Impact of the Year (Sponsored by Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

2Excel Aviation Ltd

Ambispace Ltd

Crown Bawtry Collection

Enviro Electronics

Example Marketing

Keepmoat Ltd

Medium Business of the Year (Sponsored by King Asia Foods)

Clarks Vehicle Conversions Ltd

Don Valley Engineering

Flourish Enterprises

Home Instead Doncaster

Skill Step Group Ltd

TwentyFour IT Services

Micro Business of the Year

Doncaster Foot Clinic

Fresh Prints

Heritage Garden Studios Ltd

Next Step HR Ltd

Rhubarb Flower Studio

Southwell-Kelly Recruitment Services Ltd

New Business of the Year (Sponsored by CFP Group)

Empress Ballroom

Jiggle Staffing

KB Education Ltd

Rhubarb Flower Studio

Southwell-Kelly Recruitment Services Ltd

Treo Recruitment Ltd

Partnership of the Year (Sponsored by Keepmoat)

Club Doncaster & DonnyFest

Ellgia Ltd & Enfinium

Gala Technology

St Leger Homes of Doncaster

The Sleep Charity

Treo Recruitment Ltd

Self-Employed Business Person of the Year

Coach Craig Parkinson

Essjay

Million Goals

Mind Matters

Today Publications

Small Business of the Year (Sponsored by Enviro Electronics)

Automated Analytics

Connectus Business Solutions Ltd

Highfield Coffee Social

Peak Mechanical Ltd

S2S Group

Toppings Pies

Jade Dyer, Chief Operating Officer at Doncaster Chamber of Commerce reflects on the announcement: “This year’s entries have been nothing short of inspiring, showcasing the resilience, creativity, and determination that make Doncaster’s business community so

special. Every finalist has achieved something remarkable, and we are proud to shine a spotlight on their success through these awards.”

Finalists will now progress to the second stage of judging, taking part in interviews and presentations to help determine the winners and runners-up. The results will be announced at the black-tie ceremony on Thursday, 11 December 2025, at Doncaster Racecourse

- a night designed to celebrate, connect, and inspire the region’s business community.

With live entertainment, networking opportunities, and formal recognition of excellence, the evening highlights the innovation and achievements that help Doncaster’s businesses thrive.

To find out more about the Doncaster Business Awards, including ticket purchases and sponsorship, click here.