Doncaster Chamber of Commerce has responded to the key announcements in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Spending Review, warning that many businesses hardest-hit by the Autumn Budget are unlikely to feel immediate relief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chamber welcomed the specific reference to Doncaster Sheffield Airport in the Chancellor’s speech and issued a firm challenge to devolved leaders to act decisively.

Dan Fell, CEO of Doncaster Chamber csaid: ‘It was pleasing to hear the Chancellor, yet again, signal central Government support for the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This should act as a reminder that reopening the airport is not just a local priority, but a national one. We again reiterate the need for regional funding to be unlocked at pace so that the airport can fully reopen at the earliest opportunity.”

Doncaster Chamber responds to Chancellor Rachel Reeve's spending review.

While the Government has significantly increased the capital envelope and committed to planning reform, the Chamber noted that many of these changes will take years to bear fruit.

“Yesterday's announcements offer long-term potential but limited short-term comfort in an increasingly volatile international context. Upticks in investment in housing, health and defence are welcome, but interventions are needed to ensure this results in bona fide benefits and opportunities for SMEs in places like Doncaster’ Fell cautions.

ECONOMIC VISION

The Chamber approves key measures designed to stimulate innovation and productivity; including record R&D investment and allocation for the national AI Action Plan. In addition, the transformation of the British Business Bank with expanded capacity was welcomed as a boost for start-ups and scaling companies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chamber warns that the continued impact of increased National Insurance contributions, wage pressures, and a lack of clarity on pension reforms and global trade strategy, especially in light of persistent uncertainty around US tariffs.

CITY CENTRE REVITALISATION

The Chamber gave a measured welcome to the creation of a Local Growth Mission Fund, which will support regeneration schemes, improve high streets, and enhance community assets; aligning with Doncaster’s vision for a vibrant and inclusive city centre by 2035.

“Residents and visitors must feel safe and proud of our city centre,’ Fell said. “We urge government to fast-track this funding and avoid convoluted or competitive bidding processes to avoid delays that damage footfall, safety and public trust.”

The Chamber also welcomed justice reforms and the creation of new prison places, noting the relevance of these investments for Doncaster, which is home to HMP Doncaster and HMP Hatfield; as always, the Chamber will be advocating for the involvement of local SMEs in the supply chain for projects of this ilk.

TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In line with the Chamber’s manifesto, the Spending Review acknowledged the importance of connectivity, with specific reference to Doncaster Sheffield Airport. The Chamber repeated its call for urgency from local and regional leaders.

Further commitments were sought on Northern Powerhouse Rail and local transport upgrades, which are essential to unlocking Doncaster’s logistics potential.

“Doncaster’s status as a national transport hub is dependent on world-class connectivity,” commented Fell.

“We need clarity, investment, and rapid progress to meet our economic ambitions; words need to be swiftly followed by deeds if our business communities are to be convinced that this government’s latest commitments to infrastructure investment are any more sincere than the multitude of announcements we have previously heard from successive governments on this topic.”

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Employer Representative Body for the South Yorkshire Local Skills Improvement Plan, Doncaster Chamber welcomes the Government’s investment to support young people into training and apprenticeships.

Sian Booth is Head of Policy and Partnerships at Doncaster Chamber. She leads this work as well as the Chamber’s input into the national business sentiment snapshot, the Quarterly Economic Survey. She explained: ‘This investment should enable deeper collaboration for the next phase of the LSIP this autumn. However, it will be for nought if employers remain burdened by rising National Insurance and wage costs. Our latest Quarterly Economic Survey continues to show suppressed appetite among businesses to grow their workforces in the current climate.”

KEY ASKS FROM DONCASTER CHAMBER

Immediate release of Local Growth Fund for regeneration

Urgent reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Clear timelines and investment for Northern Powerhouse Rail and regional transport

Ongoing support for local defence, energy, and health sectors

Skills and training aligned with LSIP priorities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This Review sets the choices made for a potential era of economic renewal,” said Fell.

“Now is the time for the Government to prove there’s bite behind its bark by working with businesses, unlocking investment, and providing long-term certainty. It is a low bar, but I suspect yesterday's Spending Review will land significantly better with employers than last Autumn’s problematic budget; however, as always, business will judge the government by its actions rather than its words.”