Doncaster businessman shares story to inspire others

Daniel Pidcock, group business development manager at Balby Carr-based ORB Recruitment, spoke to about 30 students at Harrison College, which supports young people in Doncaster with Autism and other special educational needs.

Daniel was first diagnosed with Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) aged five.

The condition affects a person's behaviour and can make them have difficulty concentrating or seem restless.

Gail Stonier from Harrison College and Dan Pidcock from ORB with Harrison College student Ebonie Spencer

After struggling at school due to a lack of focus, Daniel entered the workforce but his condition made it difficult to hold down a job.

He also struggled with relationships with family members, friends and colleagues.

However, after discovering a natural ability for sales and being offered a chance by ORB managing director Stewart Olsen, Daniel found his professional path.

He was recently promoted to group business development manager, focusing on bringing in new business and managing and improving existing contracts.

Daniel, who spoke to the students about how he has forged a successful career despite his condition, said: "Delivering this session at Harrison College is something that has been important to me for some time.

"As soon as the opportunity presented itself to potentially help the students, I didn't hesitate.

"I wanted to share my personal and professional journey up to now – including the challenges I've faced along the way and how I overcame them.

"I went into the session with the mindset that I would be happy if I could help even one student. In the end I achieved more than that, with multiple students finding it inspirational and eye opening.

"For many years ADHD has been massively misunderstood. Thankfully, now it is recognised and there is treatment and a support network available.

"When my mum was diagnosed with Leukaemia early last year, I made the decision to take her advice and go to the ADHD clinic, which turned out to be the best decision I'd made.

"I was immediately re-medicated and as result have never been more focused and motivated to work.

"Since then, I have been promoted as work so it shows that with patience, hard work and surrounding yourself with positive people who believe in you, you can achieve anything!

"I thought it was important to explain to the students the resources available to help find employment.

"It can be hard to convince people with a disability that they have access to the same jobs as anyone else. So my main focus was trying to give the students extra confidence in believing in themselves and what they can offer.

"I'd love to make this a regular thing and, all being well, I can make a difference for people in Doncaster who deserve as much of a chance to succeed as I have had."

Gail Stonier, chief operating officer at Harrison College, said: "Thank you to Daniel for a session that was extremely well pitched, open, honest and inspirational.

"The students were enthused by Daniel's talk and some already have shown a bit more self-belief in their own futures."

It is the latest link-up between ORB and Harrison College. ORB recently donated a minibus to the college for young people aged 16 to 25 with autism and special educational needs.