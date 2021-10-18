Businesses will be welcoming customers and families to the trick or treat trail to find a hidden letter in shop windows to unlock a special offer online on ShopAppy as well as sweets and treats in their shops running between October 25-30.

Chris Dungworth, head of service at Business Doncaster said: “We are excited to be celebrating the magic that is on our doorstep this Halloween and wish everyone luck in discovering the treats that await them.”

Liz Myers, owner of Knit & Stitch added: “This year more than ever we all need some magic in our lives so we hope locals get involved, we hope some might even dress up, grab their trick or treat bags and enjoy the trail where they will be able to discover the many magical things they can buy, see and do waiting to be found in our high street.”

Sophie Manser from ShopAppy

Residents can pick up trail maps up from Monday to Saturday from the Tourist Information Centre between the hours of 10am and 3.30pm.

Once they have found the magical code hidden across the town they can collect their voucher from the Tourist Information Centre to spend with their favourite local businesses online on ShopAppy.com/Doncaster.Participants are encouraged to take a picture of their spooky outfits and share them on social media by tagging @shopappyuk using hashtags #Doncaster #ShopAppyHalloween on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.