Doncaster Business Showcase: ‘Largest ever’ event returns after Covid lockdown

Doncaster Business Showcase is one of the largest business to business exhibitions ever to have taken place and one of the “best and most helpful networking event in Yorkshire”, say organisers.

Business bosses say networking events like this are one of the best places to make new contacts, create business opportunities, network and have a browse through the different types of support the event could tailor for businesses needs.

The 2022 networking event, an active event for 14 years running, took place last month again after having to cancel due to the increasing number of Covid cases in 2020. It had managed to assemble over 250 exhibitors across Yorkshire showing the best local and regional businesses as well as attracting over 2500 visitors in its seven-hour run.

The Doncaster Business Showcase on February 3, 2022 at the Doncaster Race course.

Claire Reading, from the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “I love it here. It is one of my favorite exhibitions. I think its is very popular among local businesses and it is a great opportunity for networking.”

The showcase provided a wide range of support and guidance during the event for businesses of any size or sector across the borough and Yorkshire, especially following the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Heather Hamilton, organiser of the Doncaster Business Showcase said: “This years event has been the most memorable year by far, sadly we didn’t manage to go through with the showcase last year due to Covid but this year has been a huge success.”

As well as the networking events taken place every year to help support people who are new in business or have been in the area for some time, the organisation has a world class reputation across key sectors with expertise in rail, engineering, aviation and advanced manufacturing.

The Doncaster Business Showcase on February 3, 2022 with the charity, Active Fusion at the Doncaster Race course.

Organisers say these key sectors created by the organisation for small and big businesses are targeted to “expand markets, develop new products and services, build business networks, explore marketing opportunities or need to access finance to help you to run your business efficiently”.