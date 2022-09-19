Doncaster business LoudCrowd adds two new clients to its green portfolio

LoudCrowd is the Doncaster based company that functions completely on recycled and renovated equipment in its bid to help save the environment.

And its ethical approach to business has seen it win important new contracts with two leading South Yorkshire recycling specialists - Sheffield’s Reclaimed Brick Company and Doncaster’s Used UPVC Windows & Doors.

Reclaimed Brick Company is a family-run reclamation yard in the heart of Sheffield that supplies a broad range of new and used building materials and best known for its huge stock of premium reclaimed bricks.

Managing Director David Johnson

Used UPVC Windows & Doors offers sustainable second-hand products through upcycling and recycling after ten years in the industry has now become a leading national supplier.

“These are both companies that fit in perfectly with LoudCrowd’s mission to offer greener services,” said Managing Director David Johnson.

“Both are involved in sectors where waste is a big problem and both have recognised that sensible recycling makes both economic and environmental sense.

“Instead on just seeing product go to landfill, they have identified a grown a strong market and we are now working with them both to gain even more traffic through enhanced SEO.

For more information about the work of LoudCrowd visit https://loudcrowd.com/

“These are companies that have grown out of the realisation that there can no longer be such a thing as a throwaway business.

“Every positive choice we make when it comes to recycling can only do good for the plant and can, as both these companies are demonstrating, also make sound business sense.”

LoudCrowd specialises in search engine optimisation, web design and development, branding and strategy and graphic design.

“All the websites we host are carbon neutral, because the power that is needed to keep them online is fully offset by a tree planting programme,” David explained.

“Although the main focus is about saving the planet and environmental impact, there are other benefits to recycling equipment - I think many other companies would be following our lead if they realised just how much money they could be saving by taking a greener approach.

“As unlikely as it might sound, the supply the chain on recycled products is much better, it reduces unnecessary packaging - and there is also something very rewarding about taking a few discarded pieces of equipment and making something new out of them.

“That is an approach that is also true with both these new clients, demonstrating very clearly that pre-used does not have to mean second best.”

LoudCrowd was launched by David Johnson in 2016, initially as an IT specialist, but the business has grown from those roots and now specialises in search engine optimisation, web design and development, branding and strategy and graphic design.

The team currently works with 33 UK companies and has a passion for helping and promoting small companies.

To find out more about LoudCrowd and its clients visit https://loudcrowd.a gency