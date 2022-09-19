Doncaster business LoudCrowd adds two new clients to its green portfolio
Green digital marketing and web design agency LoudCrowd has added two new environmentally friendly brands to its growing list of clients.
LoudCrowd is the Doncaster based company that functions completely on recycled and renovated equipment in its bid to help save the environment.
And its ethical approach to business has seen it win important new contracts with two leading South Yorkshire recycling specialists - Sheffield’s Reclaimed Brick Company and Doncaster’s Used UPVC Windows & Doors.
Reclaimed Brick Company is a family-run reclamation yard in the heart of Sheffield that supplies a broad range of new and used building materials and best known for its huge stock of premium reclaimed bricks.
Used UPVC Windows & Doors offers sustainable second-hand products through upcycling and recycling after ten years in the industry has now become a leading national supplier.
“These are both companies that fit in perfectly with LoudCrowd’s mission to offer greener services,” said Managing Director David Johnson.
“Both are involved in sectors where waste is a big problem and both have recognised that sensible recycling makes both economic and environmental sense.
“Instead on just seeing product go to landfill, they have identified a grown a strong market and we are now working with them both to gain even more traffic through enhanced SEO.
For more information about the work of LoudCrowd visit https://loudcrowd.com/