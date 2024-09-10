Meadowhall: Jeweller Austen & Blake redeems itself in row with panicking bride
Austen & Blake put “all resources” into making a bespoke diamond ring before sending it to Laura Tanner by courier.
The firm had previously said it was unable to make it in time, prompting the desperate Doncaster dog groomer to contact The Star.
Laura wanted it to fit around her engagement ring and placed her order more than five weeks before her £20,000 dream wedding in a Scottish castle.
We contacted the shop, the firm leapt into action - and the ceremony went ahead with the glittering bands taking pride of place.
Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
Dad John sent photos of Laura minutes after the speeches.
He said: “The rings came as agreed, straight from the maker. She is thrilled with them!”
A spokesperson for Austen & Blake confirmed they were delivered by DPD direct to the customer’s address.
Previously the firm said it was “prioritising all resources” to ensure the ring was ready in time.
And it appeared the problem was due to a breakdown in communication and they now had a clear plan “to avoid any such instances going forward.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.