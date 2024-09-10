Meadowhall: Jeweller Austen & Blake redeems itself in row with panicking bride

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 10th Sep 2024, 11:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Meadowhall jeweller has redeemed itself after a row over a ring threatened to ruin a bride’s big day.

Austen & Blake put “all resources” into making a bespoke diamond ring before sending it to Laura Tanner by courier.

The firm had previously said it was unable to make it in time, prompting the desperate Doncaster dog groomer to contact The Star.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
John Tanner

Laura wanted it to fit around her engagement ring and placed her order more than five weeks before her £20,000 dream wedding in a Scottish castle.

We contacted the shop, the firm leapt into action - and the ceremony went ahead with the glittering bands taking pride of place.

Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Dad John sent photos of Laura minutes after the speeches.

placeholder image
National World/ Laura Tanner

He said: “The rings came as agreed, straight from the maker. She is thrilled with them!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Austen & Blake confirmed they were delivered by DPD direct to the customer’s address. 

Previously the firm said it was “prioritising all resources” to ensure the ring was ready in time.

And it appeared the problem was due to a breakdown in communication and they now had a clear plan “to avoid any such instances going forward.”

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield SheffieldSheffield Meadowhall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice