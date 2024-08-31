Meadowhall: Bride-to-be left devastated over bespoke Austen & Blake wedding ring
Laura Tanner, aged 31, contacted Austen & Blake five weeks after choosing her £1,400 band and dropping off her engagement ring so they could be made to fit together.
Having paid in full up front, she was expecting the ring to be ready two weeks before her big day at a castle in Scotland.
But when she called the store, the Doncaster dog groomer was told it was highly unlikely it would be completed and she could have her money back.
Laura, of Fenwick Lane, said she was heartbroken at the news, which had dashed all her romantic dreams.
She added: “We’re spending £20,000 on the wedding but the ring is central to it. It will be with me for life. I don’t want a temporary ring in all the pictures.
“I’m hoping I only get married once and I don’t what to compromise.”
The Star contacted Austen & Blake and the business leapt into action.
A spokeswoman said they liaised with Laura and “found an ideal solution which fulfills her requirements.”
She added: “We have informed the client today that we will be prioritising all our resources to ensure this is ready for collection by her deadline date which is Friday 6th September 2024. The client is extremely satisfied with our current efforts and communication and is very grateful.”
It appeared there had been a breakdown in communication and they now had a clear plan “to avoid any such instances going forward.”
