Doncaster beauty queen supports Mission Christmas at her workplace The Energy Support Hub

Mission Christmas is an annual gift appeal that provide gifts for children who are at risk of waking up to an empty space under the tree on Christmas Day.

Times are so tough right now. The cost of living crisis, plus the lingering effects of the pandemic, are pushing families who were just barely managing into poverty.

Charlotte Lister

Charlotte explained: “This is why getting involved in community projects like this is so important to me and my workplace knowing that we helped families from across the region have a better Christmas is the best present I could ask for.”

You can donate presents at The Energy Support Hub who are based at Barclay Court, 2 Heavens Walk, Doncaster, DN4 5HZ, or you can find other ways to get involved via https://cashforkids.org.uk/mission

