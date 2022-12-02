News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Children’s Christmas Toy Appeal: 'Amazing' response as 1,200 gifts collected

This is the amazing pile of presents needy children in Doncaster will be waking up to this Christmas after hundreds of gifts flooded in for an annual toy appeal.

By Darren Burke
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 12:28pm

The Doncaster Children’s Christmas Toy Appeal, organised by martial arts teacher Andy Crittenden, has been swamped with nearly 1,200 donations of toys and gifts which will be distributed to youngsters this festive season.

Revealing the huge mountain of prezzies, he said: “This year we exceeded all expectations. So many people contributed this year, it was an amazing response.”

Shops and businesses have spent the last few weeks collecting toys and presents for children of all ages in Doncaster.

The mountain of gifts collected for the annual Doncaster Christmas Toy Appeal.

The gifts have now been handed to the Salvation Army in Doncaster for distribution.

A spokesman said: “A massive thank you to Andy and everyone who donated.

"We appreciate every donation given to help the children of Doncaster receive a toy this Christmas.”

