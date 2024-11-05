Coca-Cola's Christmas Truck Tour is back, spreading joy across the UK 🎄

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour is returning to the UK

A symbol of the holiday season, the iconic red truck will visit various towns and cities

This year, the tour will support FareShare, a UK charity focused on reducing hunger and food waste

For each visitor, Coca-Cola will donate the equivalent of a meal, with a target of up to one million meals

Visitors can enjoy games, exclusive merchandise, seasonal treats, and a photo with the truck

As the holiday season barrels towards us, one Christmas institution has announced the return of a beloved festive tradition.

For many, seeing the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck - whether in person, or as part of the famous “Holidays Are Coming” Christmas advert - often heralds the start of the festive season.

Now, the soft drinks giant has announced the return of the Christmas Truck Tour, which is ready to spread joy across towns and cities in Great Britain.

Coca-Cola says that this year’s tour of the UK promises an even bigger and more magical experience, inviting friends and families to come together for festive fun while supporting FareShare, the UK’s largest charity fighting hunger and reducing food waste.

For every person who attends, Coca-Cola will donate the equivalent of a meal to FareShare, aiming to contribute up to one million meals this season.

FareShare works alongside the food industry to distribute surplus food, which would otherwise go to waste, to over 8,000 charities and communities, including community centres, faith organisations, shelters, and schools.

This food not only provides nourishment but also brings people together, builds community and helps individuals access vital support.

Beneath a canopy of twinkling lights and festive music, visitors can enjoy holiday games, participate in a lucky dip for exclusive Coca-Cola merchandise, and savour seasonal treats from a festive food truck alongside a chilled Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

And of course, guests can capture the perfect holiday selfie with the iconic red truck as a backdrop.

Where will the Coca-Cola Truck Tour be stopping?

Though the first details of the Coca-Cola Truck Tour have been revealed, the specific dates and locations that it will be visiting haven’t yet been confirmed.

We’ll update this article as and when more information becomes available, but previous years’ tours have included stops in major UK cities like Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, Leicester, and Cardiff.

Keep an eye on Coca-Cola’s website and social media for this year’s final list of tour locations, as these are typically revealed shortly before the tour begins in late November and runs through mid-December.

Are you excited for the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour? Let us know in the comments where you’re hoping the iconic red truck will stop this year and what you’re looking forward to the most!