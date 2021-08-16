Staff and customers joined together to roll back the years to 1996 with a roller disco and Spice Girls tribute act along with a special birthday cake.

The site, on White Rose Way, was launched as The Yorkshire Outlet on 15 August 1996, before rebranding as Lakeside Village in 2003.

Today, the 147,000 sq ft site is home to more than 40 retail outlet stores, including Next Outlet, Marks and Spencer Outlet and The Body Shop.

Back to the 90s: The Spice Girls tribute band performed at Lakeside Village as part of the celebration weekend. Pix: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com

Di Rodgers, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We were so excited to celebrate our 25th birthday with all of our lovely staff teams and customers.

“As part of our Love Summer activities our birthday celebration weekend saw customers able to enjoy a roller disco which was popular in 1996 when the centre opened and

performances from a fabulous Spice Girls tribute act.

Lakeside Village’s management team (from left) Lyndsey Parry, Di Rodgers and Abby Chandler celebrate with a special cake Pix: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com

“We’ve seen many changes over the last 25 years in fashion, household trends that have come and gone, but our site has remained one of the region’s favourite choices when it comes to shopping.

“Lakeside Village is proud of its place in the heart of the community, we built up an incredibly loyal customer base here in Doncaster, with people travelling from right across South Yorkshire to shop with us and from day one we’ve supported local and national charities and continue to do so.”

Some retailers, including Clarks outlet have been at the site since the beginning.

For further information about Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk