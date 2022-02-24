BT creating jobs in Doncaster with 100 new contact centre positions to be filled in 2022

The recruitment drive is part of BT Group’s wider aim to hire 1,000 new contact centre colleagues across BT and EE’s 24 sites nationwide including contact centres in Warrington and Greenock.

BT is also launching a multi-million pound investment in the latest technology to give extra support to customers in Doncaster and across the UK.

The technology will allow contact centre staff to remotely check broadband performance of BT customers, giving colleagues the knowledge to offer tips to improve their connection.

Tracey Dolby who works in the contact centre

BT’s investments in its people and technology come as customers rely on their internet connection more than ever before, as many continue to work from home as well as stream and access entertainment.

Answering 100 per cent of its consumer customer service calls in the UK and Ireland – BT is the only major consumer communications provider to do so with the aim of offering a personal and local service to its customers.

Nick Lane, Managing Director for Consumer Customer Service said: “Here at BT, we understand the importance of having an ultrafast and reliable internet connection, as people continue to rely on it more than ever before. That’s why we’re investing in recruiting more advisors and offering additional services to support customers when they want to upgrade to full fibre or to answer and resolve customer queries.

“I would encourage anyone looking for a new role to visit bt.com/careers for more details of the jobs on offer.

"It’s a great time to start working with us as we introduce more ways to offer the best customer service and we look forward to welcoming new employees to the Doncaster contact centre very soon.”

New employees at the Doncaster contact centre will be able to take advantage of working in the multi-million pound refurbished office in Wilmington Drive, which has undergone a major revamp to modernise it and create a fantastic workplace for colleagues.

Opened last summer, the state-of-the-art building is one of the first of BT’s future-fit offices in the UK to open as part of its ‘Better Workplace Programme’ – the largest workplace improvement and consolidation scheme of its type ever undertaken in the UK.

Tracey Dolby, a Customer Service Advisor at the Doncaster call centre added: “I was drawn to the role because of the support provided by the company. Not only is this a job where I feel valued but it’s a great atmosphere and there is always someone to help if you need it. Managers are easily approachable and will help with anything you need to discuss even if it’s a personal problem.”

“The benefits are great and we get to work in a newly refurbished office, so I’d recommend this role to anyone who is looking for a new job or a change in direction.”

To find out more about BT visit the website https://www.bt.com/