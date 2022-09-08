Barrhead Travel launches modern apprenticeship programme in Doncaster

The well-known travel group, which has a Doncaster store, will partner with Northern Training to deliver the programme.

The qualification will provide young people with the chance to ‘earn while they learn’ with great career prospects at the end of their qualification.

Over 50 positions will be created across the country.

Fancy a travel agency apprencticeship?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group will release further apprenticeship opportunities for head office positions including roles within marketing, HR and IT.

The 12-month Modern Apprenticeship qualification offers an exciting alternative to classroom style training with on-the-job learning and provides the foundation for a successful career in travel and tourism.

The travel company, which was recently named as Best Agency to Work in the UK, is one of the only groups to offer this type of qualification in the UK which blends formal college learning with workplace experience.

It has invested in training for two in-house trainers who will become official assessors for the programme.

As well as its partnership with Northern Training, the group will work with Glasgow Clyde College to deliver a consistent programme for its Scottish network.

Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Travel, said: “As someone who started their own career through an apprenticeship scheme, I know the impact that offering young people genuine development and progression opportunities can have.

“Travel and tourism have faced a challenging few years – but there’s no better time to join the industry.

"Aside from having the opportunity to travel the world as part of your job, travel is one of the most inclusive, rewarding and diverse industries to be part of. Our young people represent the future of travel and I’m excited to play a role in growing industry leaders of the future.

“Barrhead Travel has been an advocate for apprentices since its inception in 1975. The relaunch of our apprenticeship programme matches our ongoing commitment to nurturing talent from within and investing in training, learning and development.”

To find out more and apply for Barrhead Travel’s Modern Apprenticeship programme, please visit their website. https://www.barrheadtravel.co.uk/careers/current-vacancies/465435