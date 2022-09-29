News you can trust since 1925
Autumn artisan food and craft fayre comes to Lakeside Village in Doncaster

An autumn artisan food and craft fayre is heading to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster this weekend (Saturday, October 1).

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:21 am
The food and craft fayre will bring a range of different stalls to the centre offering customers something new. Stalls will include gift baskets, scented candles, wooden toys, cupcakes, cheese and chutneys and many more.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming the Artisan Food and Craft fayre to the centre this weekend.

Artisan food and craft fayre at Lakeside Village

“Our customers really enjoyed visiting the stalls during the summer months and we are sure that there will be some great autumnal treats to be picked up.

“With more than 30 local stall holders offering gourmet tasty treats like handmade fudge, olives, baclava and rare snacks from around the globe and crafts, gifts and clothing there really is something for everyone.”

For further information about Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk

