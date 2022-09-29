Autumn artisan food and craft fayre comes to Lakeside Village in Doncaster

The food and craft fayre will bring a range of different stalls to the centre offering customers something new. Stalls will include gift baskets, scented candles, wooden toys, cupcakes, cheese and chutneys and many more.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming the Artisan Food and Craft fayre to the centre this weekend.

Artisan food and craft fayre at Lakeside Village

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our customers really enjoyed visiting the stalls during the summer months and we are sure that there will be some great autumnal treats to be picked up.

“With more than 30 local stall holders offering gourmet tasty treats like handmade fudge, olives, baclava and rare snacks from around the globe and crafts, gifts and clothing there really is something for everyone.”

For further information about Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk