Doncaster Fear Factory: Terrifying live action scare park to return for Halloween

With only a few weeks to go before the gates to Doncaster Fear Factory creak open for Halloween, preparations for launch night are racing along at lightning speed, bosses have said.

Laurie Murray, the managing director behind the Scream Park, cannot wait to see the residents of Doncaster and Yorkshire attend the event to experience the dastardly horrors he and his team’s warped brains have created.

He said: “Honestly, this year is going to blow you away, you won’t know what’s hit you!

Doncaster Fear Factory is coming back for Halloween.

“We are currently in full dress rehearsal mode and the actors are giving it their all in these practice sessions.

"As always, Doncaster has produced the goods in terms of the acting talent we have employed.

"We have seriously ramped up the X factor in terms of talent, enthusiasm, and commitment to the roles.

"I’ve said this before and I mean it, Doncaster and the surrounding South Yorkshire area has a seriously talented bunch of people and its an honour and a pleasure to employ them to bring the Fear Factory to life for our guests.

“We are making all the final tweaks now, we’ve just taken delivery of 26 chainsaws to chase the victims around the woods with - it always makes me laugh to see grown men and woman screaming and running around when a zombie is revving a chainsaw in front of them!

"Over the coming days will be the full sound and lighting test to make sure everything is right for opening night.

"We’ve added two brand new mazes this year and invested a further £200,000 into the park to make sure we continue to be Yorkshire’s premier Halloween attraction.

Doncaster Fear Factory is open on select dates throughout October. For the fright of your life, visit the website at www.doncasterfearfactory.co.uk

