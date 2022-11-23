News you can trust since 1925
Armthorpe and Thorne Specsavers stores set to launch Christmas themed colouring competition

Two Doncaster-based Specsavers stores are continuing the success of recent colouring competitions as they prepare to launch their latest December themed contest.

By Stephanie Bateman
5 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 1:37pm

Specsavers stores in Armthorpe and Thorne will launch another children’s colouring competition this winter on the 1 December where keen artists can be in with a chance of winning Christmas themed goodies, including a hamper.

The launch comes after both stores previously ran Halloween themed colouring competitions throughout October with Sophia being chosen as the winner in Armthorpe and Jamie being selected as the winning entry in Thorne. Each winner received a hamper filled with chocolate, sweets, games, and colouring books.

Zoe Lancaster, retail director of both Armthorpe and Thorne said: “We are delighted to launch our latest colouring competition at our Armthorpe and Thorne stores.

Sophia the previous winner at Armthorpe

“After seeing the incredible entries last time, we wanted to add festive joy for the children that visit our stores by running an exciting and creative competition, just in time for Christmas.

“Both stores want to give a big thank you to everyone that entered our last competition and we clearly have some truly talented young artists in Doncaster.

“A huge congratulations goes out to our most recent winners, Jamie and Sophia. We hope you enjoy your prizes.”

Jamie the previous Thorne winner

To enter the competition, children just need to head to either store where they will be given a colouring sheet and full instructions.

For more information on both stores please visit Specsavers Armthorpe at the website https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/armthorpe or for Thorne visit the website https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/thorne

