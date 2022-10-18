News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Another zero food hygiene rating handed out in Doncaster

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Indian Spice, at 5-7 King Street, Thorne, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 12.

And Sushi Magic Bar, at 201 Bentley Road, Bentley, Doncaster was given a score of zero – the lowest rating possible – on September 12.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster city centre chicken takeaway gets a zero rating meaning it requires ur...
It received the lowest rating possible

Most Popular

Of Doncaster's 489 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 353 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

DoncasterFood Standards AgencyThorneKing Street