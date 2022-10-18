Another zero food hygiene rating handed out in Doncaster
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Indian Spice, at 5-7 King Street, Thorne, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 12.
And Sushi Magic Bar, at 201 Bentley Road, Bentley, Doncaster was given a score of zero – the lowest rating possible – on September 12.
Of Doncaster's 489 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 353 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.