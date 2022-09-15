The salon first officially opened on August 24, 2021.

Owner Carla May explained: “I was in my first unit for around 2/3 months and then was told I needed to move because they were building a bowling alley where I was.

"So I moved and did out the new unit which cost me to do as they come as empty shells.

The salon will close next month

"So I reopened in the new unit on February 1 this year.”

She continued: “The rent and electric pretty much stayed the same until recently. The electric used to be around £3-5 a month it's now £100-150 and the rent has also increased.

"They've also closed on a Tuesday and Wednesday and although I can access the building for pre booked appointments it means I no longer have footfall or walk ins on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

"Also my 25 per cent first year discount will come to an end and the rent will be going up even more again which by that point I'll be on maternity leave.”

She added: “I'm struggling to pay the rent and electric as it has gone up never mind when I will not be working.

o"I gave them three months notice tw months ago and still haven't actually had a response but I will be having my last day on October 8and handing the keys back a week later to allow me to get all my stuff out.

"I'm having a summer house built at home and will be working from home. Just a shame as I've put my all into the salon and I'm now just at a loss as it's costing more than I can bring in.

“Also the noise of the bowling alley has put off clients as it's hard to even have a conversation now. I was told if I wanted doors I could have some but would have to pay for them myself which would have worked out at around two grand which I don't just have lying around.”