Amazon team in Doncaster iPort donated £1,000 to Sir Thomas Wharton Academy

The donation was made to Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, a mixed-sex academy and sixth form school attended by pupils from around Doncaster.

The donation will be used to purchase Amazon devices for reading and to create a quiet space for students to read or receive 1:1 support or tutoring.

Gill Fedorov, Site Leader at Amazon’s Doncaster iPort fulfilment centre, said: “Sir Thomas Wharton Academy provides fantastic support and education for young people in our community, and I’m pleased we could lend a helping hand to support the pupils and staff with this donation.”

An Amazon representative hands over the donation to staff and students at the academy

Brett Hudson, an Amazon employee who nominated the school for the donation, added: “Sir Thomas Wharton Academy is a brilliant school, and I know this donation will be warmly welcomed by everyone at the academy.”

Ella Dixon, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Coordinator, from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy said: “We're so grateful that our pupils Libby and Louie, along with a little help from their dad, Brett Hudson, went out of their way to secure this donation for the school from Amazon - we are thankful to have families who are so supportive of our academy.

"This donation really will make a difference to our students and we’re grateful for this gesture from Amazon.”

The donation was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering over five million healthy breakfasts to families in England.