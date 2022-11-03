Over £140,000 has been awarded to the council’s Local Authorities Treescape Fund to build seven Tiny Forests at Doncaster primary schools.

Tiny Forests are small plots of fast-growing woodland, planted in built up areas where access to nature is most needed.

The grant was awarded by the Forestry Commission, a government department that supports the growth of woodlands across the country.

The council will work with environmental charity Earthwatch to deliver the projects.

Saltersgate Infants School and Askern Littlemoor Infant Academy have already benefitted from the creation of Tiny Forests in March 2021 and March 2022 respectively.

The new forests will be created in the tree planting season, which runs from October to March to allow for roots to get established in the ground while trees are dormant.

Planting this season will also allow the council to continue to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme.

Cabinet Member for Sustainability and Waste at the Council, Cllr Mark Houlbrook said: “I am absolutely delighted that the council has received this funding on the back of being awarded over £200,000 as part of the Emergency Tree Fund. This funding will allow us to take further action to immediately help the local environment, by planting Tiny Forests at seven school sites.

“Working with schools and children across the city, we have the opportunity to work with the next generations of Doncaster, better connecting them with nature and helping them to understand the importance of tackling climate change and helping the plants, birds and insects threatened by our changing environment. The planting of Tiny Forests will have an incredible impact on both the local environment and the local wildlife and I look forward to seeing them all come to life.”

Schools, communities and businesses are encouraged to get involved in tree planting for the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme.

Doncaster Council recommends anyone who is planting trees to record their activity on the Tree Register at https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/environmental/trees-for-doncaster.

