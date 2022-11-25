Now in its sixth year, Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer raises funds and awareness for organisations working to increase survival rates for those with childhood cancer through life-saving treatments and research.

A gold ribbon is the universal symbol for childhood cancer, so this year, Amazon employees from Doncaster Balby Carr Bank held a month-long series of gold-themed events in recognition of the international emblem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team also showed solidarity to children with cancer by donating £1,000 to UK-based charity Children with Cancer UK.

Staff wore pyjamas to raise money for charity

One of the events this year at Amazon in Doncaster Balby Carr Bank was a Pyjama Day, which saw the fulfilment centre team join with colleagues across the UK to wear pyjamas to work in honour of children who spend every day in their pyjamas during treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon Doncaster Balby Carr Bank Site Leader, Kris Hammond, said: “We are proud to support Children with Cancer UK in honour of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and this year’s Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer campaign. We look forward to doing our bit for children with cancer every year, and hope that this donation offers encouragement to the charity’s brilliant team and the families it supports.”

One of the Amazon employees who took part in Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer is Egons Jankins. He added: “It was great to take part in Amazon in Doncaster Balby Carr Bank’s Pyjama Day and help spread awareness of the realities of childhood cancer. I’m so pleased that we could offer support to such an excellent charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff wore pyjamas to raise money for charity. Pictured are Caroline Compson-Price (kneeling) with (l-r) Ieva (correct) Baltace, Stephen Day, Site Manager Kris Hammond, Egons Jamkins and Justyna Wiley

This year, Amazon employees in the UK also had the opportunity to support children and families affected by childhood cancer by volunteering with childhood cancer charities and organisations, or by putting together activity packs for children facing cancer, which were distributed to nearby hospitals and hospices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer takes place annually as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.