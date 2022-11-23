Suez backs environment projects in Doncaster with 2022 launch of £15,000 fund

The Fund supports local good causes developing projects which improve the local natural environment, reduce waste and increase recycling.

SUEZ – who are employed by Doncaster Council to collect and process the borough’s recyclable material – also collects small electrical items to be recycled.

Revenue generated from the recycling of these items has been set aside for the Fund which is topped-up by SUEZ.

Cantley with Branton Parish Council was awarded £1,209 to purchase litter picking equipment for the local community

Community groups, clubs and schools will be able to apply for awards of up to £1,500 from Wednesday 23 November 2022. Applicants will then have until 5pm on Friday 27 January 2023 to submit an application.

Applications will then be verified and carefully reviewed by a panel made up representatives of SUEZ, Doncaster Council and Doncaster Free Press.

In March, 10 local groups received funding from the Doncaster Environment Fund, including: £1,500 to Conisbrough Forward to produce detailed booklets of local walks and to support their work in keeping the village clean and tidy; £1,158 to Friends of Sandall Beat Woods to provide wood and materials to create wooden seating in their sensory garden; £1,500 to Yorkshire Bike Shack to continue their work in not only ensuring fewer bikes go to landfill but that local families who may not be able to afford a bike can still enjoy cycling; and £1,500 to Tickhill Community Library to renovate and transform some land to the rear of the library into a pocket park and sensory garden.

Yorkshire Bike Shack was awarded £1,500 in March to ensure low-income families can still enjoy cycling

SUEZ’s Contract Manager, Shane Atkins said: “We’re delighted to be able to support local groups and communities once again with the fund this year.

"We know that there are so many local groups that are working hard to create a better environment, whether that’s through developing a community vegetable plot, restoring a local park or setting up a new recycling initiative.

"We hope that the SUEZ Doncaster Environment Fund can help support these projects.”

Councillor Mark Houlbrook, the Portfolio Holder for Sustainability and Waste at Doncaster Council said: “The SUEZ environment fund goes from strength to strength every year and it’s a privilege to be able to support it.

"Previous recipients of the funding have been more than worthy and have put the money to good use.

"We are committed to making Doncaster as good and green a place to live as possible and this fund ensures our aims and objectives remain.

"I would invite all groups and organisations to apply and wish them the best of luck.”

Community groups have until 5pm on Friday 27 January 2023 to apply to the SUEZ Doncaster Environment Fund. Details – including an application form – can be found at the website

*Suez employs more than 5,000 people in the UK. Since 1988, they have been managing waste and water for local authority and business customers. Today, they are pioneering sustainable solutions and innovative technologies for the UK’s circular economy.