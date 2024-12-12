Tuesday 10 December 2024 Doncaster Ramblers – Christmas walk and meal

On an overcast but thankfully dry winters day 46 ramblers from the Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday walking groups gathered at the Wheatley Golf club for the pre-Christmas dinner walk.

A total of 58 people had signed up for the meal but a number of people for various reasons decided to accept the hospitality of the golf club and have a later pre dinner coffee instead of going on the walk.

We left the club at 10.00, and after safely crossing Armthorpe road proceeded down a track which leads to Sandall Beat wood where we walked following the boundary of the wood until we reached the playground area and the bridge over the little used railway line. After crossing the railway line we headed out of the wood and walked up the spoil heap of the old Armthorpe coal mine which has been reclaimed into South Moor Wood a great upland area often frequented by dog walkers and outdoor lovers. We then walked back along the base of the ‘pit top’ back to Elm wood where we had our coffee break. Suitably refreshed the walk continued down to Crowther wood and then along the edge of Cantley Park back into Sandall Beat Wood and along through the wood adjacent to the railway line back to the footbridge over the railway line. We then traced our way backward following the way we had come, up the track past the stables back to the golf club returning by 13.00.

People then changed for dinner and after a light refreshment at the bar proceed into the dining area. The meal was served promptly and very efficiently at 13.45 by some charming young ladies. The 3-course meal was excellent and everyone complimented the golf club/caterers on a great meal.

Ladies that lunch (xmas style)

Footnote : Due to the favourable response by everyone could people please put in their diaries the date and venue for the Christmas Meal 2025 (ie next year)

Wheatley Golf Club : 9 December 2025

Donny Ramblers Xmas lunch

