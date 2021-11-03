The L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party is on its way

The L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party in collaboration with VisitMalta is fast approaching, with the show’s opening night taking place in Sheffield.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 2:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 2:31 pm

It will be at the Sheffield Arena between November 19th-21 November and tickets are on sale NOW at www.LOLSurpriseLIVEonTour.com.

The show is the UK’s first opportunity to see their favourite L.O.L. Surprise Dolls together … LIVE.

Produced by Carter Entertainment, the widely anticipated 15-city national tour is set to remix the vibes of a club, featuring the latest songs from the L.O.L. Surprise! Movie on Netflix and never-before-seen dance moves.

The show is also the first ever family show in the UK to include holograms - or should we say holoGLAMS!!

Featuring outrageous choreography, elaborate instagrammable sets, flawless costumes and brand-new music, the show will be a concert come dance party that families won’t want to miss out on!

The tour is on until February, to find out more dates visit https://lolsurpriseliveontour.com/

