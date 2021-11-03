It will be at the Sheffield Arena between November 19th-21 November and tickets are on sale NOW at www.LOLSurpriseLIVEonTour.com.

The show is the UK’s first opportunity to see their favourite L.O.L. Surprise Dolls together … LIVE.

Produced by Carter Entertainment, the widely anticipated 15-city national tour is set to remix the vibes of a club, featuring the latest songs from the L.O.L. Surprise! Movie on Netflix and never-before-seen dance moves.

The L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party is coming soon

The show is also the first ever family show in the UK to include holograms - or should we say holoGLAMS!!

Featuring outrageous choreography, elaborate instagrammable sets, flawless costumes and brand-new music, the show will be a concert come dance party that families won’t want to miss out on!

The tour is on until February, to find out more dates visit https://lolsurpriseliveontour.com/