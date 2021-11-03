Aladdin’s magic carpet is set to fly into Doncaster this Christmas as Panto makes a return

The cast of the show met this week to get rehearsals under way for their big festive show.

Guests will be taken on a dazzling magic carpet ride full of adventure, comical moments, mischief and mayhem in this fully BSL interpreted family show which will run from Friday, November 26 through to December 31.

Deborah Rees, director at Cast, said: “Aladdin is a pantomime that is always a firm family favourite, full of laughter, sparkle and all the fun of the theatre.

L-R Isabelle Betts, Conor Woods, Mark Stratton, Sophie Ellicott, Alyce Liburd, Lddael Bryant, Katie Erich, Ian Crowe, Connor Bryson.

“It’s fantastic for us to be able to offer this show after lockdown has brought such a challenging time for theatres.

“We’re really excited to welcome families to this vibrant show and share the festive spirit that we missed out on last year.”

The classic musical tale will tell the story of Aladdin falling in love with Princess Jasmine and meeting the mysterious genie of the lamp - all the while trying to save the world from the cunning sorcerer.

There will be striking sets, dastardly plots and a spectacular theatrical cast, this deaf friendly pantomime is a hit for all the family this Christmas.

It comes as a welcome festive celebration for theatre fans following a difficult year for performances and theatres.

The cast for this year’s Aladdin includes: Lladel Bryant as Aladdin, Connor Bryson as Lemmi the Lemur, Ian Crowe as Abanazar, Sophie Ellicott as Jean of the Lamp, Katie Erich as Empress and Scheherazade, Alyce Liburd as Jasmine and Spirit of the Ring, Mark Statton as Widow Twankey, Connor Wood and Isabelle Betts as understudies.

There will be relaxed and accessible performances on December 2 at 10am for schools or December 28 at 6pm for the public.

Cast will also hold socially distanced performance on November 27 at 7pm and December 12 at 6pm.

A captioned and audio described performance will take place on Saturday, December 4 at 3pm.

For more information on ticket prices and booking click here.