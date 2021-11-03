Christmas magic awaits babies and their families at a Doncaster theatre

The production named ‘Wish’ is made specifically for babies up to 18 months old and their parents.

The use of baby sign language will provide an array of interactive sensory experiences for little ones as they experience their first Christmas show.

Deborah Rees, director at Cast, said: “We’re so thrilled to be offering this amazing experience for new parents and their little ones this Christmas.

The show will be full of sensory activities for babies to enjoy.

“It’s a really special show where the usual theatre environment becomes very baby friendly so that mums and dads can change and look after them within the relaxed space.

“Wish is perfect for parents who would love to see their children interact with others and create wonderful Christmas memories together.

“With many new parents missing out on social activities throughout the lockdown period such as meeting other parents, playgroups and theatre trips, the show will bring magic to lots of families this Christmas.”

The show will run from December 2 to 12 at 10.15am, 12pm and 1.45pm.

Tickets are £6.

For further information click here.