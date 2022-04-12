Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions. And now, in a country riven with discord and disease, Alan is touring the country with a message of hope.

Welcome to STRATAGEM WITH ALAN PARTRIDGE, a live stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure.

Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan combines all these roles and more.

Alan Partridge. Photographer credit: Trevor Leighton

It’s a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.

Devised, written, choreographed, performed, and funded by Alan Partridge, Stratagem sees Alan not just treading the boards but pounding them, atop stages graced by such luminaries as Michael Ball, Jack Whitehall and Welsh rockers the Stereophonics.

So join Alan, live on stage, (though patrons are asked not to join Alan live on stage) as he brings STRATAGEM to a city or selected good-sized town near you.

The show is produced by Phil McIntyre Live Ltd and Baby Cow Productions and written by Steve Coogan, Neil Gibbons and Rob Gibbons.

Tickets can be purchased at alanpartridgelive.com, and ticketmaster.co.uk

Full tour dates are included below:

22/04/22

Belfast, SSE Arena

23/04/22

Dublin, 3 Arena

24/04/22

Dublin, 3 Arena

26/04/22

Edinburgh, Playhouse

28/04/22 & 29/04/22Birmingham, Utilita Arena

30/04/22

Sheffield, Sheffield Arena

03/05/22 & 04/05/22

Newcastle, Utilita Arena

05/05/22Hull, Bonus Arena06/05/22 & 07/05/22

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

08/05/22 & 09/05/22Brighton Centre

11/05/22

Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

13/05/22 & 14/05/22Manchester Arena

15/05/22Hull, Bonus Arena

17/05/22Blackpool, Grand Opera House

18/05/22

Plymouth Pavilions

19/05/22 – 21/05/22

Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

22/05/22Bournemouth, BIC

24/05/22 & 25/05/22

Glasgow, SSE Arena

26/05/22

Edinburgh, Playhouse

27/05/22

Aberdeen, P&J Live

28/05/22 & 29/05/22

Leeds, First Direct Arena

31/05/22, 01/06/22 & 03/06/22