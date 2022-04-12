Live stage show starring the legend that is Alan Partridge
Love him or loathe him, there is only one Alan Partridge.
Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions. And now, in a country riven with discord and disease, Alan is touring the country with a message of hope.
Welcome to STRATAGEM WITH ALAN PARTRIDGE, a live stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure.
Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan combines all these roles and more.
It’s a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.
Devised, written, choreographed, performed, and funded by Alan Partridge, Stratagem sees Alan not just treading the boards but pounding them, atop stages graced by such luminaries as Michael Ball, Jack Whitehall and Welsh rockers the Stereophonics.
So join Alan, live on stage, (though patrons are asked not to join Alan live on stage) as he brings STRATAGEM to a city or selected good-sized town near you.
The show is produced by Phil McIntyre Live Ltd and Baby Cow Productions and written by Steve Coogan, Neil Gibbons and Rob Gibbons.
Tickets can be purchased at alanpartridgelive.com, and ticketmaster.co.uk
Full tour dates are included below:
22/04/22
Belfast, SSE Arena
23/04/22
Dublin, 3 Arena
24/04/22
Dublin, 3 Arena
26/04/22
Edinburgh, Playhouse
28/04/22 & 29/04/22Birmingham, Utilita Arena
30/04/22
Sheffield, Sheffield Arena
03/05/22 & 04/05/22
Newcastle, Utilita Arena
05/05/22Hull, Bonus Arena06/05/22 & 07/05/22
Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
08/05/22 & 09/05/22Brighton Centre
11/05/22
Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
13/05/22 & 14/05/22Manchester Arena
15/05/22Hull, Bonus Arena
17/05/22Blackpool, Grand Opera House
18/05/22
Plymouth Pavilions
19/05/22 – 21/05/22
Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
22/05/22Bournemouth, BIC
24/05/22 & 25/05/22
Glasgow, SSE Arena
26/05/22
Edinburgh, Playhouse
27/05/22
Aberdeen, P&J Live
28/05/22 & 29/05/22
Leeds, First Direct Arena
31/05/22, 01/06/22 & 03/06/22
London, The O2