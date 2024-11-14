Live review: Delving into evil world of serial killer Levi Bellfield at captivating Doncaster show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A night at the theatre generally involves laughs, suspense or mystery – a place for us to leave the horrors of the outside world far behind us for a bit of escapist fantasy.

Not so The Makings Of A Murderer 2, a captivating presentation by former Met Police senior investigating officer Colin Sutton who brought some of Britain’s most notorious killers and criminals to justice.

Colin, the real life inspiration for ITV drama series Manhunt, which starred Martin Clunes, is now very much in demand as a writer and broadcaster, delving back into some of the cases he headed up for this new stage show, which brought a sizeable crowd to Cast.

He was the officer who snared twisted killer Levi Bellfield – and he also headed up the case of Delroy Grant, the so-called Nigh Stalker who inflicted a 20 year reign of terror on London, raping a string of elderly victims as he burgled their homes.

Senior investigating officer Colin Sutton presents The Makings Of A Murderer 2.

Bellfield of course was behind the killing of school girl Milly Dowler – one of the most high profile murder cases of recent years.

He was also responsible for the murders of Marsha McDonnell and Amélie Delagrange and the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy, and sentenced to a whole life order – although he still maintains his innocence to this day.

With that sort of material – as well as stories of other murder cases from his illustrious career – you’d be forgiven that it would make for a pretty grim and harrowing evening.

But Colin tells his stories with warmth and care and delivers a wholly engaging view of some of the most horrific cases ever to come before the UK courts.

His subjects are treated with the right amount of care and compassion – it’s not about glorifying killers or rapists, more honouring the victims and the incredibl detective work it took to bring their attackers to justice.

Tackling true crime is a fine balance – but Colin gets it absolutely spot on. It almost feels like a one on one chat about his remarkable and fascinating career.

The Makings Of A Murderer 2 is real insight into the world of police work. Well worth catching if you can.