Four day summer theatre camp for youngsters aged eight to 17 in Doncaster

Now in its 4th year Centre Stage Theatre Camp has been extended to four days and will run from August 24-27.

All children who attend will also perform a full production on stage for parents and friends.

“Previous years' camps have been a great success,” said camp director Nathan Kennedy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants at a previous theatre camp

“Children who have previously attended have gone on to perform on stage and screen and have thanked us for the part we’ve played in their development and success.”

Kingswood's conference centre will once again become a hive of theatre excitement as experts in the industry develop the performance ability of all children.

An added bonus of the camp is that those attending get the opportunity to enjoy an adventure activity. The zip wire and high ropes have been favourites previously.

“I really enjoy Centre Stage,” said Anya Bristow, “I love how intense and exciting it is which is why I’ve attended three times so far.”

Vinnie was a new camper last year and said: “It felt like a big family vibe. My experience was brilliant, I would definitely recommend it.”

A parent added: “It was the first time our son had been away overnight and we were all a little anxious.

"We kept track on the progress of the camp on social media and he was always smiling and looked like he was having an amazing time which made us feel loads bette.r”

For more information call 07883 064636 or visit www.centrestagetheatrecamp.com