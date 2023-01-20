Creator of show about Doncaster's Karisma nightclub 'very excited' as rehearsals take place

Children Of The Night will recreate the era of the Duke Street nightspot when it opens at Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley next month.

Writer and creator Danielle Philips is busy staging rehearsals and leading the creative team behind the project, named after a dance anthem that took Doncaster by storm back in the day.

She said: "It is fab to see how much interest it has created. We're very excited.”

Children of The Night comes to Doncaster next month. (Photo: David8Photography/David Sanchez)

The multi-arts project created by Danielle has been developed from the memories of local people and will be staged in partnership with Cast, Right Up Our Street and Heritage Doncaster

As well as Danielle, the team also includes director Ruby Clarke, designer Hannah Sibai, sound designer Annie May Fletcher, lighting designer Jessie Addinall, movement director Jennifer Kay, production manager Oliver Brown, dramaturgy Stephanie Dale and producer Lauren Townsend.

The much-mourned Karisma takes centre stage in the dynamic coming-of-age story which follows Donny lass Lindsay as she pays tribute to the iconic club, reliving memories of her notorious '90s escapades and her relationship with her ex-miner single dad.

It will be accompanied by an exhibition of artefacts and memories at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum when clubbers will be able to relive some 1990s memories.

A Cast spokesman said: "It’s Friday, 5pm, the air is thick with ciggy smoke-filled anticipation, the streets are tipsy with possibility, expectation.”

“With uncertain times ahead, Lindsay faces a challenging question: When it feels like your best days are already behind you, how do you keep dancing?”

The show takes its name from a popular dance anthem by Dutch ‘happy hardcore’ act Nakatomi which was soaked up by Doncaster clubbers – despite failing to make an impact across the country.

Clubbers in Doncaster bought the single in their droves and demanded local DJs play it – but it failed to make much of an impact elsewhere.

The show runs from February 21 to 25 while the free exhibition at DGLAM runs from February 3.