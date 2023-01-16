Doncaster's legendary Karisma nightclub to be reborn for stage show and exhibition

The much-mourned Karisma night spot in Duke Street will take centre stage in Children Of The Night which will come to Cast next month.

The dynamic coming-of-age story follows Donny lass Lindsay as she pays tribute to the iconic club, reliving memories of her notorious '90s escapades and her relationship with her ex-miner single dad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Memories of Doncaster's Karisma nightclub are to be revisited for a stage show and exhibition.

Most Popular

It will be accompanied by an exhibition of artefacts and memories at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum when clubbers will be able to relive some 1990s memories.

A Cast spokesman said: "It’s Friday, 5pm, the air is thick with ciggy smoke-filled anticipation, the streets are tipsy with possibility, expectation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With uncertain times ahead, Lindsay faces a challenging question: When it feels like your best days are already behind you, how do you keep dancing?”

The electric multi-arts project has been created by Doncaster artists and has been developed from the memories of local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show takes its name from a popular dance anthem by Dutch ‘happy hardcore’ act Nakatomi which was soaked up by Doncaster clubbers – despite failing to make an impact across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production is in partnership with Cast, Right Up Our Street and Heritage Doncaster.

The show runs from February 21 to 25 while the free exhibition at DGLAM runs from February 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad