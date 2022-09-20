Ballet is to visit the Bonus Arena, Hull for the very first time.

The timeless classic Swan Lake will visit for two shows on Saturday, November 12, featuring a live orchestra with over 30 musicians.

Tickets for the events go on general sale at 10am on Friday morning.

Swan Lake is a tale of two young women, Odette and Odile, who resemble each other so strikingly that one can easily be mistaken for the other.

Chance to watch a beautiful ballet at Bonus Arena

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in the UK, Classical Ballet and Opera House, from Moldova, will perform Swan Lake with dancers from different countries all over the world, including Ukraine.

Swan Lake is the compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse.

Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting.

When one of the swans turns into a beautiful young woman he is instantly captivated – will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under?

From the opulent splendour of the palace ballroom to the moonlit lake where majestic swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all.

Swan Lake captures, like no other ballet, the full range of human emotions – from hope to despair, from terror to tenderness, from melancholy to ecstasy.

A wonderful evening out, the memories of which you will cherish long after the final curtain falls.

Tickets for event go on general sale on Friday at 10am from www.bonusarenahull.com or by visiting Ticketmaster.