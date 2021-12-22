Aladdin panto to bring joy to NHS staff and patients in Doncaster this Christmas

Cast, which is hosting the classic musical tale, will provide a link for NHS staff and patients at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals and Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) to watch the performance online and share in the fun.

Staff and patients will be virtually taken on a dazzling magic carpet ride full of adventure, comical moments, mischief and mayhem during the performance. The pantomime tells the story of Aladdin falling in love with Princess Jasmine and meeting the mysterious genie of the lamp – all while trying to save the world from the cunning sorcerer.

In previous years, Cast have streamed a showing of their annual panto to both hospitals for staff and patients to watch together. This year, by providing a web link, patients can be entertained with festive fun in a safe and socially distanced way.

Connor Bryson as Lemmi, Lladel Bryant as Aladdin and Alyce Liburd as Princess Jasmine. Photo credit Ant Robling

Deborah Rees, director at Cast, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer our fun-filled Aladdin pantomime to patients and the tireless NHS staff in Doncaster this Christmas.

“Previously, we have arranged a stream of the show for everyone to watch it together, but we realised that might not be possible this year with social distancing requirements. By providing a link, staff and patients can still enjoy this vibrant show in a safe way and take part in a cherished Christmas tradition.”

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), said: “Following a pause last year as a result of COVID, I am delighted that we have been able to work with Cast in Doncaster once again to bring a bit of festive cheer to our patients. Throughout the Christmas holiday season our staff try their very best to cheer up those in our care, especially if they are missing being at home. We hope that by screening this pantomime we will share a little bit of the seasonal spirit with our patients. Thank you Cast and Merry Christmas to all!”

For further information about the pantomime or to book tickets for the show that runs until December 31 visit www.castindoncaster.com