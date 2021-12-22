Free art courses for isolated Doncaster people will start in the New Year

The creative art courses will provide comfort for those who have been isolated due to the pandemic.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 9:03 am

We Create is a partnership project between Cast, darts and Heritage Doncaster and it is funded by Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group.

They have run a project called the We Create Creative Rambles with Mexborough and District Heritage Society - aimed at adults who are isolated or want to improve their well being.

Due to the success of this project they will continue to run the course in the New Year.

Ian McMillan and Janet Wood taking part in one of the courses.

These sessions will include time with poet and broadcaster, Ian McMillan.

From January 4 to February 8, 2022 there will be a course on discovering family history.

From February 15 to March 29, 2022 there will be a mix of creative writing, poetry and music.

There will also be a Zoom every Wednesday morning from 11am to 12 noon.

Sessions are free to attend and no previous art experience is necessary.

For more information or to get involved email [email protected] or phone 01302 341662.

