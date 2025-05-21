History Wardrobe Presents: 'The Wartime Wardrobe' at National Holocaust Museum

By Zoe Sheppard
Published 21st May 2025
Updated 21st May 2025, 16:28 BST
Join clothes historian and New York Times bestselling author, Lucy Adlington, for an exploration of forties fashion. Book your tickets at https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/the-wartime-wardrobe.

We are delighted to welcome back friend of the Museum, Lucy Adlington, following her sell out author event earlier this year.

From London couture to home thrifting and well-worn uniforms, Lucy has a unique array of garments in her History Wardrobe, each with their own fascinating stories. Discover the stories and memories behind a refugee's hat, a bride's parachute, a sapper's jerkin, a firefighter's pyjamas, a Bletchley Park scarf, a coat from the Coventry bombings and more.

Lucy Adlington is author of bestselling books The Dressmakers of Auschwitz and Four Red Sweaters, in addition to Stitches in Time - The Stories of the Clothes We Wear, and Women's Lives and Clothes in WW2 - Ready for Action.

Wednesday 20th August, 1pm – 2.30pm.

