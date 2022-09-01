Doncaster Vue celebrates National Cinema Day with £3 movie tickets

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offer is for one-day only on September 3 and will be valid for a range of recent blockbusters, cinematic classics, and family favourites.

Vue will be showcasing the latest releases including Idris Elba in Beast, Minions: Rise of Gru, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Action lovers can swing by to catch Spiderman: No Way Home or Casino Royale, and sci-fi enthusiasts can relive all-time classics like ET and Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan.

Watch Minions: Rise of Gru for £3

Toby Bradon, General Manager of Vue Entertainment in the UK and Ireland said: “National Cinema Day is a fantastic celebration, and we are proud to be a part of it.

"There’s no other way to completely immerse yourself in brilliant stories than on the big screen.”

Tickets are available at www.myvue.com.