Doncaster Vue celebrates National Cinema Day with £3 movie tickets

Film fanatics are invited to mark National Cinema Day in Doncaster’s Vue, by experiencing the best of the big screen at only £3 a ticket.

By Nadia Lincoln
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:13 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:13 pm

The offer is for one-day only on September 3 and will be valid for a range of recent blockbusters, cinematic classics, and family favourites.

Vue will be showcasing the latest releases including Idris Elba in Beast, Minions: Rise of Gru, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Action lovers can swing by to catch Spiderman: No Way Home or Casino Royale, and sci-fi enthusiasts can relive all-time classics like ET and Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan.

Watch Minions: Rise of Gru for £3

Toby Bradon, General Manager of Vue Entertainment in the UK and Ireland said: “National Cinema Day is a fantastic celebration, and we are proud to be a part of it.

"There’s no other way to completely immerse yourself in brilliant stories than on the big screen.”

Tickets are available at www.myvue.com.

