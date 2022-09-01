Confident Tricksters: Doncaster band reunite for rare home town concert

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Confident Tricksters are back and promising concert goers “the rock-blues set of their lives” when they take to the stage later this month.

The band will play at the Parklands Ballroom, Wheatley Hall Road, on Saturday 10 September.

The rare home-town gig will start at 1pm and is only £3 entry.



The original band, made up of Richard Farthing (guitar/keys/vocals), Chris Daffern (drums/vocals) and Steve Crowe (bass) have got back together to celebrate their 30thanniversary as a group.

Vocalist and guitarist of the band, Richard Farthing, said: “I think with us, because we are live musicians, that’s where we get our buzz, playing music together live on stage.

“When you start doing it, it never leaves you. You progress, you play better on your instruments and you consider and entertain the audience a bit more.”

When it comes to what to expect, Mr Farthing said: “It is a gig for hunters, it’s a scooter rally. So, we will be doing a lot of 60s kind of things like The Who and The Kinks.”

The first gig for the Confident Tricksters was way back on 8 October in 1983 at Doncaster’s Glassmaker pub, so it will certainly be a time of reminiscing for the group.

Even though it has been three decades for the band, they still love playing live.

Said Richard: “It’s a mixture of communication with the rest of the band, that is always fun. You are actually playing live in the moment which is different from painting or writing a book as they are the sort of things you do in your bedroom or office.

“I think one of the great things about music is you can go from your rehearsal room to playing live and meeting people.”

The Tricksters have played some recent shows in Gainsborough, Filey and Walkeringham with Doncaster next up.

Richard said: “They were great. The Gainsborough one was a smaller gig but everyone was dancing and that was fun.

“The Filey one was a more of a long distance gig and we had to play longer but again it was a fun gig.”

The three-piece are particularly excited for their upcoming show in Doncaster

“We always look forward to the gigs. We are a bit nervous on the day, but we are fine when we are playing,” said Richard.

"You can’t do without a bit of nerves because it is a momentous occasion.”