Chance to sit in the infamous big black chair and prove you're a Mastermind

Do you have what it takes to sit in the famous black chair?

Know enough about your specialist subject to be forensically tested?

How’s your general knowledge? Are you a pub quiz whizz?

Are you a Mastermind?

Many start - but only one will finish... Will it be you?

What type of people are they looking for? Entry is open to UK residents (including Channel Islands and the Isle of Man) who are aged 18 or over.

You do need some general knowledge, but the production team is really interested in your three specialist subjects – the wider the range the better.

As well as regular quizzers, they also want to encourage people who might not usually apply for a quiz shows to get involved.

A spokesman said: “We are looking to cast a diverse range of people.

"Hat Trick/Hindsight are committed to making programmes as inclusive as possible.

"We are particularly interested in receiving applications from under-represented groups.”

How to apply: It’s really easy to apply, for an application form email: [email protected] or follow the link to apply: https://bit.ly/mastermindapplications

How do you get on the show? After you have submitted your application, one of the casting team may get in touch to organise a Zoom audition with you. You’ll do a short general knowledge quiz.

“The audition will only take 15-20 minutes and is very relaxed and really good fun,” the spokesman added.

Applications close on May 9, 2022.