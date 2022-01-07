Band with Bruce Springsteen, Waterboys and Pogues influences to play Doncaster venue

A high-energy folk, roots and rock ‘n’ roll band will kick off the music for 2022 at a Doncaster live venue.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 7th January 2022, 9:30 am

The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band will perform at the Phoenix Theatre, Bawtry on February 19.

Based in Otley, they have been described as a cross between The Pogues and The Oyster Band, with a bit of The Waterboys, The Saw Doctors and the Bruce Springsteen Seeger Sessions Band thrown in.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 on 01302 770992.

The Jon Palmer Band are coming to Doncaster.
