Epworth & Haxey. Saturday 9th November 2024

17 ramblers accompanied by the leader assembled at Belton Coffee House on a very grey overcast morning. Following the leader briefing, we set off in a Southerly direction along a former railway line, closed many years ago and now a pleasant tree lined walkway.

We were to see evidence of this former railway line as the walk progressed. A left turn allowed us to view a restored mill at close quarters, before using a roadside pavement to enter Epworth. We walked past the garden centre before using a flight of steps to reach St Andrews Church. The leader said a few works about the history of the church and about the Methodist movement having its origins in Epworth. We carried on through Epworth, passing Epworth Old Rectory, before using a field footpath on the right to head for Low Burnham. Our morning break was taken just before reaching Low Burnham. After our break we carried on going south through Low Burnham. Further field footpaths took us into Haxey. Our pub stop near St Nicholas Church at Haxey was appreciated by the group before leaving at 1pm. Our return route was mostly made using field footpaths and the railway path. There was very little mud as there had’nt been much rain in the days before the walk. We approached the outskirts of Epworth along a minor road before using residential roads to get to the point on our walk where we were in the morning. From here it was good going back to the car park where we arrived at 2.45. Thanks to Dave Tonkin for back marking. David Horne 9/11.