Doncaster Ramblers - Sprotbrough Saturday, 18th January 2025

This was a leisurely 10-mile walk for 16 people and a dog. The weather was mostly clear and dry with temperatures just above freezing. The route began on well-maintained paths and tracks, leading to the Sprotbrough salmon and eel ladders which allow the migration of fish species past weirs on the River Don.

Continuing, the path passed the site of Levitt Hagg, a former limestone quarry village prone to flooding. Once a thriving community, it was abandoned in the mid-20th century and has now been reclaimed by nature

The walkers had their elevenses on top of Conisbrough Viaduct, an impressive 21-arch structure 1,527 feet long spanning the R. Don and made of around 15 million bricks. Completed in 1909, it was part of the Dearne Valley Railway. It is now a public footpath offering panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

A lunch break was taken at the Ivanhoe Pub, named after Sir Walter Scott's novel which was set in this area. This establishment provided a warm and welcoming atmosphere for walkers.

The final leg of the journey followed the Trans Pennine Trail to Cusworth Hall, an 18th-century country house set in landscaped parklands. The hall now serves as a museum, showcasing the history of South Yorkshire.

Many thanks to Dianne for leading this walk and to Peter for back marking.

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving - or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

AMG