Doncaster Ramblers - Sprotbrough Saturday, 18th January 2025
Continuing, the path passed the site of Levitt Hagg, a former limestone quarry village prone to flooding. Once a thriving community, it was abandoned in the mid-20th century and has now been reclaimed by nature
The walkers had their elevenses on top of Conisbrough Viaduct, an impressive 21-arch structure 1,527 feet long spanning the R. Don and made of around 15 million bricks. Completed in 1909, it was part of the Dearne Valley Railway. It is now a public footpath offering panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.
A lunch break was taken at the Ivanhoe Pub, named after Sir Walter Scott's novel which was set in this area. This establishment provided a warm and welcoming atmosphere for walkers.
The final leg of the journey followed the Trans Pennine Trail to Cusworth Hall, an 18th-century country house set in landscaped parklands. The hall now serves as a museum, showcasing the history of South Yorkshire.
Many thanks to Dianne for leading this walk and to Peter for back marking.
