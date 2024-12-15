Doncaster Ramblers Saturday, 14th December 2024 – The Robin Hood Way from Walesby

Seven ramblers began their walk at St Edmund's Church North Nottinghamshire. The weather was perfect, sunny, no wind and blue skies. The route followed a section of the Robin Hood Way, a long-distance footpath that weaves through areas associated with the legendary outlaw

Leaving Walesby, the group passed through Blackcliffe Plantation, a mixed woodland that thrives on the area's sandy soils. Here hundreds of noisy starlings sprinkled the walkers with a liberal coating of guano.

Heading north, the path skirted Clumber Park before turning east toward Elkesley. However, reports of flooding near the River Poulter required a detour via a small hamlet called Bothamstall before re-joining the Robin Hood Way.

The loop concluded with a gentle ascent back to Walesby to complete this 10-mile walk. Many thanks to Martin for leading his first Saturday walk and for providing the refreshments during elevenses.

