Doncaster Ramblers Saturday, 14th December 2024 – The Robin Hood Way from Walesby
Leaving Walesby, the group passed through Blackcliffe Plantation, a mixed woodland that thrives on the area's sandy soils. Here hundreds of noisy starlings sprinkled the walkers with a liberal coating of guano.
Heading north, the path skirted Clumber Park before turning east toward Elkesley. However, reports of flooding near the River Poulter required a detour via a small hamlet called Bothamstall before re-joining the Robin Hood Way.
The loop concluded with a gentle ascent back to Walesby to complete this 10-mile walk. Many thanks to Martin for leading his first Saturday walk and for providing the refreshments during elevenses.
AMG
