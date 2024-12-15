Doncaster Ramblers Saturday, 14th December 2024 – The Robin Hood Way from Walesby

By Peter Rowsell
Contributor
Published 15th Dec 2024, 12:35 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 13:04 BST
Seven ramblers began their walk at St Edmund's Church North Nottinghamshire. The weather was perfect, sunny, no wind and blue skies. The route followed a section of the Robin Hood Way, a long-distance footpath that weaves through areas associated with the legendary outlaw

Leaving Walesby, the group passed through Blackcliffe Plantation, a mixed woodland that thrives on the area's sandy soils. Here hundreds of noisy starlings sprinkled the walkers with a liberal coating of guano.

Heading north, the path skirted Clumber Park before turning east toward Elkesley. However, reports of flooding near the River Poulter required a detour via a small hamlet called Bothamstall before re-joining the Robin Hood Way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The loop concluded with a gentle ascent back to Walesby to complete this 10-mile walk. Many thanks to Martin for leading his first Saturday walk and for providing the refreshments during elevenses.

Beware of banditsplaceholder image
Beware of bandits

AMG

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

Related topics:Doncaster RamblersTwitterCity Council
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice