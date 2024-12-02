Doncaster Ramblers latest: Around Elsecar

Fifteen walkers met at Elsecar Heritage Centre, a key site in South Yorkshire's industrial past, featuring restored workshops and exhibits. The weather was mild for late November, with temperatures reaching 12°C making for pleasant walking conditions.

The route passed local landmarks, including the location for the filming of Kes, a classic British film capturing Yorkshire life, before reaching the historic Spittal Houses at Derricroft, the remnants of former agricultural workers' dwellings.

The latter part of the walk went through the estate village of Wentworth whose architecture reflects the wealth of the Fitzwilliam family, who historically owned much of the land in this area.

Returning to Elsecar, the trail wound through fields and woodland, offering views of the rolling South Yorkshire countryside. The heritage centre served as an ideal endpoint, with opportunities for people to explore its shops and cafés.

Capturing the past that remains today

Many thanks to Carol for leading and to Nigel for back marking.

AMG: Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

