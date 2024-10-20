Doncaster Ramblers – Holmfirth Saturday 19th October 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fourteen ramblers set off from Hade Edge, a small village in West Yorkshire, on a wet October day. Fortunately, the rain stopped shortly after the start of the walk to be followed by excellent visibility with warm sunny weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walkers headed downhill past Holme Styes Reservoir making their way towards Holmfirth for lunch. Holmfirth is located in the picturesque Holme Valley and is famous for its association with the BBC sitcom ‘Last of the Summer Wine’. A stop was made at St John’s church where Bill Owen, who played Compo, is buried next to Peter Sallis, who played Cleggy in the series.

After lunch it was uphill back to the start of this 10-mile walk. Along the way, the group enjoyed panoramic views of the Holme Valley, a region known for its rolling hills and scenic beauty. The weather held, making for a pleasant and invigorating walk through this historically rich landscape on a fabulous autumnal day.

Thanks to Martin for leading this walk.

What a way to spend a sunny saturday

AMG

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.