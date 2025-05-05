Doncaster Ramblers – Epworth to Owston Ferry Loop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nineteen of us met in the free car parking at The Belton Coffee House just off the A161 north of Epworth for the start of this walk. About 11.5 miles to Owston Ferry and back.

A couple of busy roads to cross on the way out of and then back into Epworth and a little bit of roadside stuff in Owston Ferry and Epworth centres but otherwise all on paths and tracks across open farmland.

Nice and flat with only a couple of gates and stiles. Just as well the weather was dry and settled however because the the terrain is wide open with very little shelter. You would not want to do it in wind and rain.

We set off adjacent to the main road before crossing and heading east. Skirting around the top side of Epworth towards the Trent. The fields were looking good in the spring sunshine with many having been planted with peas and sugar beet that was beginning to show in the rich soil.

Preaching to the converted

A quick coffee stop on the edge of a wood before striking south to Owston Ferry along Blackdyke Road. We cut into Owston across the fields to the north of the village and found ourselves at the recreation ground where we made use of the seats and tables for lunch. Then it was down into the village to find The Crooked Billet pub that backs onto the river.

Here we were made very welcome once again by the owners Rachel and Jonathan. The Crooked Billet is full of character and charm. It would have been easy to stay and enjoy their hospitality longer but the second half of the walk beckoned so we said our farewells and headed back towards Epworth.

The return leg was essentially a bit of a yomp. Firstly a long straight and gradually upward track towards High and Low Burnham before turning north across more of those open fields to Epworth. Through the town past The Old Rectory and John Wesley's statue before rejoining our path from the morning back across the main road back to the car park. Thanks to Angela for the photos and to Brian for back marking .

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

A warm welcome at the pub

