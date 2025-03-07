Doncaster Ramblers – Brodsworth Community Woodland Thursday 6 March 2025

Thirty ramblers joined the leader for this ramble around Brodsworth Community Woodland, with an extension into Highfields Country Park. The weather was bright and sunny. Underfoot conditions were excellent. A spacious car park just off Longlands Lane allowed all vehicles to comfortably park. Following the leader briefing, the walk started.

We began by following various low level paths through the woodland, making our way to a small footbridge. We crossed the bridge and turned right, temporarily leaving the woodland area.

A tarmacked track then took us to a bridge over a former railway. We used a flight of steps to descend to trackbed level but immediately turned left to walk alongside a small pond and then along the edge of some allotments. Before long we were entering Highfields Country Park with its lake coming into view. We used a lakeside path to make our way to our morning break spot in the vicinity of some benches.

After refreshments were taken, we carried on a little further to a point where we joined a former railway line. This used to be the line into Brodsworth Colliery but is now a leisure trail. We used this trail for quite some distance, arriving at the point where we were earlier in the walk and retracing our steps to the small footbridge. Here we returned to the Community Woodland area.

The return route to the car park used a longer, higher route than earlier. Good views to the west were obtained including a sight of Brodsworth Hall in the distance. Following a few twists and turns we rejoined our earlier route and then it was just a short walk to the car park. Thanks to Dave for back marking. David Horne 06/03.

Brodsworth Hall, near Brodsworth, 5 miles (8 km) north-west of Doncaster in South Yorkshire, is one of the most complete surviving examples of a Victorian country house in England. It is virtually unchanged since the 1860s. It was designed in the Italianate style by the obscure London architect, Philip Wilkinson, then 26 years old. He was commissioned by Charles Sabine Augustus Thellusson, who inherited the estate in 1859, but the original estate was constructed in 1791 for merchant and slave owner Peter Thellusson. It is a Grade I listed building.

