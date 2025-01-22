Doncaster gamers gear up for 24-hour blood on the Clocktower Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The buzz of excitement is palpable as local gamers and charity supporters prepare for the return of a beloved 24-hour event to benefit the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity. On Saturday, January 25th, a dedicated group of players will once again gather at Bake Battle and Roll in Doncaster for an epic, non-stop live stream of Blood on the Clocktower — a social deduction game filled with mystery, strategy, and suspense.

This is the second year that the event will be live-streamed on Twitch, with the goal of raising vital funds to support the hospital’s programs and services.

As a part of the event, fans can tune in to witness 24 hours of high-stakes gaming, all in the name of charity. The Blood on the Clocktower game, a hit among tabletop game enthusiasts, revolves around a group of villagers trying to figure out which one among them is a hidden demon before it's too late.

With players taking on various roles — from the good-natured townsfolk to the deceptive demons — the game is a thrilling combination of strategy, deception, and teamwork, with the outcome always uncertain.

A Player at Blood on the Clocktower

This year’s event marks the seventh 24-hour charity gaming marathon for the group, and the second dedicated specifically to Blood on the Clocktower. Over the course of the event, participants will battle through different game rounds, while viewers have the opportunity to contribute directly to the cause via donations on justgiving.

"We're so excited to bring this event back for the second year and to raise even more money for Sheffield Children's Hospital," said event organizer Rachel Whitehouse.

"Our community has been incredibly supportive, and the atmosphere last year was just amazing. It's such a rewarding experience knowing that we're having fun while also supporting a cause that makes a huge difference for families in South Yorkshire and beyond."

The event will run from 11am on Saturday, January 25, through to 11am the following day, and promises to be an unforgettable experience for both participants and viewers alike.

Players at Bake Battle and Roll playing Blood on the Clocktower

The live stream, accessible through the official event Twitch channel, will feature commentary and the occasional surprise challenge to keep viewers engaged.

Last year, the event raised thousands of pounds for the charity, and the organizers are aiming to exceed that amount this time around.

Funds raised will go directly towards improving the services and facilities at Sheffield Children's Hospital, which provides life-saving care to children and young people from across the region.

For those interested in supporting the cause and joining in on the action, donations can be made via the link on the Twitch channel throughout the event and on the just giving page www.justgiving.com/bloodontheclocktower

Sheffield Childrens Hospital Charity

The 24-hour Blood on the Clocktower marathon promises to be an unforgettable mix of gaming, charity, and community spirit.

Mark your calendars for January 25th and join the fun for a worthy cause. For more information or to watch the live stream, visit [Twitch.tv/bakebattleroll].