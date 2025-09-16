New book focusing on vintage Doncaster buses is released

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:47 BST
A new book chronicling a fleet of buses which ran between Doncaster and Wakefield has been released, packed with photos capturing the vehicles in all their glory.

United Services: Wakefield to Doncaster – The Stage Buses by Stuart Emmett tells the story of the bus company which operated in Fitzwilliam, Hemsworth, South Kirkby and South Elmsall and the area south of these towards Doncaster.

The 48 page book with 56 illustrations – some in colour – is priced at £12.95 and delves into the firm’s history.

As the name suggests the company grew from various experienced operators coming together to run as a group in 1926.

A new book featuring vintage Doncaster buses has been released.

As time went by shares were sold and the ownership shifted until 1977 when United was sold to West Yorkshire PTE, continuing for a while as a separate subsidiary.

A list of the Stage Bus Fleet from 1947 onwards is also included.

Published and distributed by: Stenlake Publishing Limited it is avalable on 01290 551122 or e-mail: [email protected].

